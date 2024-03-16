Rukmani Vasanth to headline supernatural thriller?

Pretty Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth of ;'Sapta Sagaraalu Daati' fame is all set to do a big ticket Telugu film to be produced by 'Baahubali' makers. She will be reportedly paired opposite Rana Daggubati in this supernatural thriller. "Rukmini has proved her acting abilities in Kannada films and is pretty looking too. She is hot contender for a well-etched heroine role in this thriller," says a source,





After a big gap, renowned Arka Media Works is planning to dish out a supernatural thriller with Rana and Rukmini since it will be hailed a hotshot pair. "New pairing is the key for any big budget socio-fantasy film with a modern touch. It will be designed as a trendy spooky thriller," adds the source “This new-age horror flick was supposed to start much earlier but as they were waiting for a big star and actress, so it was delayed a bit. However, it will go on floors this April,” he informs.In fact, Arka Media have delivered movies in varied genres including ‘Vedam’, ‘Maryada Ramana’, ‘Anagana Oka Dheerudu’ and Panjaa before ‘Baahubali’ catapulted them onto the world stage and popularized the banner all over. “Baahubali was a game changer for the banner and also their association with ace director S S Rajamouli has strengthened over the years,” he adds. They were the ones who made ‘Pelli SandaD’ and introduced Sreeleela into the industry who later became a sensation of sorts.