Sanjay Dutt fancy check for ‘Double iSmart’?

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has allocated more days and is reportedly charging a bomb for his upcoming Telugu film ‘Double iSmart’ being directed by Puri Jagannath. “Sanjay Dutt is very selective about his projects and he does films with makers who can afford him. He is pocketing Rs 10 crore for his menacing baddy role in ‘Double iSmart,” says a source.He invariably overtakes his Bollywood colleagues like Saif Ali Khan(Devara), Bobby Deol (Hari Hara Veera Mallu) and Nawazuddin Siddique (Saindhav) in Tollywood. “Sanjay Dutt ratings soared after his menacing performance in ‘KGF 2’ and he has been flooded with offers from the south. But he has been very choosy and was particular about the star and the director he was going to work with,” points out the source.After working with Tamil superstar Vijay “Leo’, he agreed to do a negative role opposite hotshot star Ram Pothinen only after getting impressed with the script. “Puri Jagannath impressed him with interesting role and he came on board and enjoyed working with the Telugu team,” he adds.However, the 64-year-old Bollywood star who is known for blockbusters like ‘Munnabhai MBBS” has been doing special roles in Hindi movies like ‘Panipat,’ “PK,” and “Jawan’ to keep his stature intact.Although his colleagues like Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique have arrived in T-town before him, he has outwitted them with a fancy remuneration. “Saif Ali Khan is drawing Rs 5 crore, while Nawazuddin pocketed Rs 4 crore, hence Munnabhai has surpassed them. Puri Jagannath who is also the producer of the film agreed to his hefty paycheck since the film would get pan-India appeal,” concludes the source.