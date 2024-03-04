Sandeep Vanga Reddy has to mellow down a bit?

With sensational director Sandeep Vanga Reddy disclosing that he would start working with superstar Prabhas for ‘Spirit’ from this year end, he has to keep a few things in mind. “Sandeep has to refrain from explicit and hot romantic scenes like he has done with Ranbir Kaooor in ‘Animal’ since Prabhas has avoided such things in his movies,” says a source and adds, “In fact, Prabhas didn’t have even one duet song in his recent release ‘Salaar’ despite having pretty Shruti Haasan as the female lead, so Sandeep has to make few changes in terms of expressing love between protagonists,” he adds.

However, Sandeep Vanga is lauded for making a bold and aggressive movie ‘Animal.’ “He is known for sketching aggressive heroes who go to any extent to achieve their goals. Vijay Deverakonda turns careless after losing his love in 'Arjun Reddy' and flips into affairs without any remorse. While Ranbir goes on a killing spree and also indulges in an affair with Tripti to save his father from his rivals. However, with Prabhas he has to avoid such illegal stuff and make his relationships more straighter and normal," he points out.

He claims Sandeep reminds directors like Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap who are fascinated with dark characters. “They were adept in glorifying gangsters and were able to win the sympathy of the audience for their crazy characters. Even Puri Jagannath showcased fiery heroes. Now, it is the turn of Sandeep Vanga to re-define old-fashioned heroes and make them strong, fearless and belligerent to keep the audience guessing about their next move,” he informs.

After two massive hits 'Kabir Singh' and ‘Animal,’ Bollywood would be looking to judge Sandeep with his next film with Prabhas. "He should also avoid promoting toxic masculinity and should rely on weaving strong emotions and engaging screenplay to score another blockbuster in Bollywood, so he has to change his hero characterisation and narrative style a bit," he concludes.