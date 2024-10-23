Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bold Shift with Prabhas in 'Spirit'

After making films with a doctor as the protagonist in ‘Arjun Reddy’ and Ranbir Kapoor as a gangster in ‘Animal,’ Sandeep is working on a story that glorifies an honest police officer in his next. Confirming the same at a pre-release event of a Telugu film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about the next film “Spirit’. Interestingly, Vanga took a chalkboard and wrote ‘Police Story’ on it. When the host read it out, the crowd erupted in cheers.“Prabhas would be donning khakis for the first time in his career but it is a film to watch out for since it is being made Sandeep. Has he designed an upright cop or multilayered role for Prabhas to break away from usual police stories," says Lagadapati Sridhar. Talking about ‘Animal’ and "Kabir Singh", Sandeep’s style of filmmaking, Sridhar adds, “He is a master storyteller but few of his films promote toxic masculinity but audiences have lapped it up. A section of the audience loves such kind of chauvinistic movies and he has catered to their tastes. It turned out to be a blockbuster."On his connection with Sandeep Reddy, Sridhar informs, “I happen to listen to the story of ‘Arjun Reddy. I was bowled over by the aggressive characterization of the hero. I instantly told Sandeep that it would rock in Bollywood. However, I expressed my reservations about making the film in Telugu due to my conservative mindset. Nonetheless, he moved out and proved his mettle in Telugu and Bollywood with his daring execution,” says Sridhar, who draws parallels between RGV, Anurag Kashyap, and Sandeep Vanga. 'For glorifying dark characters and bold themes,"