Samyuktha Menon Reflects on a Transformative Year of Travel and Growth

Actress Samyuktha Menon who was seen in Telugu movies like “Virupaksha’, ‘Sir’ and ‘Bimbisara’ is traveling a lot these days and claims that she finds strength in low phases and connects with people in different places. On the last day of the year, Samyutkha shared a series of photos on Instagram, stating that she embraced independence, which altered her life.“For me, it was about embracing my freedom – the freedom to be myself, falling in love with my work all over again, spiritual growth, healing, finding strength in my low phases, connecting with some wonderful people who got my back and feels like family, growing stronger mentally and physically and lots of travel. I traveled a lot. Every journey helped me evolve into a better person,” she wrote.She said that she saw Mount Everest and traveled to Bhutan this year. Samyuktha is currently in Rishikesh, the holy hill town and her favorite place. “Being here calms my mind. This place and the Ganges have seen my joy, sorrow, grief, excitement, anxiety, and everything. I am gonna leave all that doesn’t serve me better and take back only what is good for me,” she added.“Even though I didn’t have a release this year. 2025 is gonna be something,” she promised. Of course, she has a good line-up including a periodic drama ‘Swayambhu’ and also working with Sharwanand in his next besides a female-centric film in Tollywood.