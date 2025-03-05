Samantha’s Birthday Wish for Nandini Reddy Sparks Reunion Buzz

Director Nandini Reddy celebrated her birthday on March 4, and actress Samantha took to Instagram to extend her heartfelt wishes. Having previously collaborated on the hit film Oh! Baby, Samantha’s message ignited excitement among fans."Happy Birthday, @nandureddy. All eyes on you. It’s going to be a great year. Let’s get going," wrote Samantha. In response, Nandini Reddy replied, "Cannot wait to restart the madness with you. Let’s camaan," fueling speculation about a possible reunion.Their playful exchange has left fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement. While nothing has been confirmed, the cryptic posts have certainly set social media abuzz.Samantha is currently busy with multiple projects, including Maa Inti Bangaram, while Nandini Reddy, whose last film Aanni Manchi Sakunamule received a lukewarm response, could be gearing up for something exciting. If the duo teams up again, it will undoubtedly be a project to watch out for!