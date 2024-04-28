Hyderabad: Glam diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the poster of her next Telugu film "Bangaram" to announce her comeback with a bang. The announcement coincides with her birthday (April 28). Sam shared details about her author-backed role in her maiden production.



The actress also mentioned that filming for the project will commence soon. Amid her birthday celebrations, Samantha has been receiving messages from her fans and peers in the industry. The excitement surrounding her birthday escalated when she unveiled the first look from her upcoming film—‘Bangaram’. The initial glimpse of the film depicts Samantha in a fierce stance, clutching a double-barrel gun and showcasing ferociousness. Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned to Instagram to give a sneak peek of her upcoming project with the caption, “Not everything has to be glitter to be golden." #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures. Production starting soon."Bangaram is the first production in Samantha's own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.



During its launch, Samantha shared the news on Instagram, stating that her production house will aim to produce "content representative of new age expression and thought". Earlier, Samantha tasted success with female centric movies like Oh Baby and Yashoda. She is awaiting the release of her web series Citadel with director duo Raj and DK.



