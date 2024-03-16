Samantha faces criticism for podcast on Liver Detoxification

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced criticism after a video surfaced online, accusing her of spreading misinformation about liver detoxification. Cryiac Abby Philips, a social media user, condemned Prabhu for featuring an allegedly uninformed guest on her podcast.





In the viral clip from the podcast, the guest discusses the use of herbs like dandelion for liver health. Philips, labeling the guest as "illiterate," expressed concern over Prabhu's platform being used to disseminate misleading health advice.





Philips, identifying as a liver doctor with a decade of experience, denounced the claims made in the podcast as "complete and utter BS" and called out the purported lack of understanding about human physiology by the guest.





The criticism directed at Prabhu highlights the importance of responsible health communication, especially on influential platforms like social media, where misinformation can easily spread.