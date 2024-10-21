Samantha spotted with a mystery man; fans ask who he is

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the well-known actress, has been out of sight for a while but now, she is all set to make her appearance in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the prequel of the Citadel series which was a global sensation. Eager to see Samantha back on the screen, her followers are also asking questions about her private life after a lot of attention has been drawn to her after a viral video.

After battling several issues in her private life, Samantha returns to work. Samantha was in a public feud with her former husband, Naga Chaitanya, who is also an actor. Fans were left in shock after the couple announced their split barely days prior to their fifth wedding anniversary, even though they had been married for numerous years. Many people, including those from the film industry, offered her their best wishes and support during such a hard time for her.

Samantha was the talk of the town sometime back after a clip of a so-called ‘mysterious’ guy with her surfaced online. It was indeed a Friday that the clip was shot. In the clip, the man walks out with Samantha Samantha and engages in a slight attempt to hold his hand. This last movement created a stir online as to what exactly happened. Some followers wanted to know about the man while others seemed to blame the man for being indifferent to her advance.

One of the followers took the opportunity and said, “Nope, he is not her so-called new boyfriend. He is a very shy person, married, and is best friends with the lady who was there with her entire family. It was not even that serious so just leave my woman alone.”

Samantha has a busy schedule ahead of her as she is starring in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the spinoff to the popular Citadel series featuring former model Priyanka and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. She will co-star with Varun Dhawan playing the titular role during the 1990s as undercover agents of the secret spy organization Citadel who are Priyanka's character's parents.