Samantha special song doubtful in Pushpa 2?

If reliable sources are to be believed, glam diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu could be replaced for an item number in much-hyped ‘Pushpa The Rule’. Of course, ‘Pushpa 2’ also has space for a special song to enthrall fans and general audience and this time, it would feature some other glamour girl from Bollywood. “Samantha could be replaced and a happening actress from Bollywood would be roped in since the expectations for the film are soaring high and touching the sky,” says a source who adds, “The rumours about Janhvi Kapoor doing a special song are untrue and false.”Actually, Samantha’s sensual dance number ‘Oo Antava Mama’ in ‘Pushpa’ was a chartbuster for its racy composition besides graceful dance movements between Samantha and Allu Arjun. “Ganesh Acharya should be lauded for his elegant and subtle choreography but still setting the screens on fire,” he adds. However, the makers are looking for a big actress to raise the bar on the movie. “Samantha was very good but she has been overexposed in Bollywood too, so the makers are looking for somebody refreshing and happening to match steps with dancing sensation Allu Arjun,” he points out.Director Sukumar and composer Devisriprasad are going to come up with another racy and foot-tapping number and we have to wait and see who would be the lucky actress who would clinch the offer. "The song is bound to give the actress more mileage and reach across the world. Last time, Samantha hogged the limelight and now it will be someone else who will be in the spotlight,” he concludes.