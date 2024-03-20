Samantha rules out item numbers in movies

Pretty actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu claims that she is not interested in doing item numbers but grooved for ‘Oo Antava’ for its lyrics and well-choreographed song. In an interview, she claimed that she is no more interested in item numbers.”Probably, she wants to focus on meaty roles rather than doing just item numbers,” says a source, who claims that even Kajal Aggarwal didn’t take up more special songs although her dance number ‘Pakka Local’ with Jr NTR bursted musical charts.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Pushpa The Rule’ were planning to replace Samantha with a Bollywood diva since Samantha is getting overexposed in movies these days. Even B-town siren Janhvi Kappor was considered for the ‘special number’ however, the makers denied approaching the doting daughter of Boney Kappor. “Rumours about Janhvi Kapoor doing a special song are untrue and false.”



Actually, Samantha’s sensual dance number ‘Oo Antava Mama’ in ‘Pushpa’ was a chartbuster for its racy composition besides graceful dance movements between Samantha and Allu Arjun. “Ganesh Acharya should be lauded for his elegant and subtle choreography but still setting the screens on fire,” he adds.

Other Tollywood divas who are doing special songs include Tammannah, Regina Cassandra, Anjali, and Shruti Haasa besides Bollywood sirens Sunny Leone and Norah Fatehi and most happening Urvashi Rautela who matched steps with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and “Brotheavatar’ respectively.