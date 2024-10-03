Samantha responds to Konda Surekha’s allegations; asks to keep her name out

In a statement regarding the comments made by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to allegations made by Konda Surekha regarding BRS working president KT Rama Rao as being the cause of trouble for her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. Shifting gears with more than one agreement, Samantha appealed to the Minister to leave her out of rambles which are political saying that divorce to her was a personal thing.



On Instagram, Samantha ranted over the lack of political credibility. “To be a woman, to come out and work, to live in a pretty industry where women rather than being appreciated are used as objects or cameos, to be in love and then to fall out of love, to still get up brave and fight for myself and many people like me, to come out of depression and break social stigma – Wish every woman who crosses her mind does that. It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am very sick and rather disgusted about people doing namesake parts while a journey is pretty damn significant, so please do not make it sound like that,” she outlined in the note.Samantha made it very clear that it was a mutual decision to separate from Naga Chaitanya and that there were no political pressures in this decision either. She warned the minister about being reckless with her language. “Please understand that the words you say as a minister with huge admiration are more than just words. It is a request I make to you, please please be careful about people's privacy. This is a family issue that doesn’t concern you so please stop with the worries and the guessing. Many thanks. So sorry that we want to remain misrepresented.” Samantha went on to say.