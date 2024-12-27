 Top
It's The Season of Joy for Samantha

BVS Prakash
27 Dec 2024
Its The Season of Joy for Samantha
It's The Season of Joy for Samantha


Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to enjoying her Christmas break. She snuggled under a cosy blanket, celebrating Christmas with cheerful quotes like “We can do it” and “Follow your dreams.” She also performed a serene pooja with a small Hanuman idol, admired the beauty of nature while holding flowers, and enjoyed moments watching buffaloes drink water. From reconnecting with nature to indulging in her love for fitness at the gym, Samantha’s holiday was all about embracing life’s little joys.

On the work front, Samantha had turned producer and announced her maiden film titled Bangaram. Meanwhile, she joined shooting of her next big project "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom'.Fans can’t wait to see her back on screen, but for now, it seems Samantha’s favorite role is living her best life, one peaceful moment at a time.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Samantha Tollywood News Entertainment News 
BVS Prakash
BVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

