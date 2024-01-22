Samantha plans to work with Salman Khan ?





If reliable sources from Mumbai are to be believed, glam diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly planning to work with B-town superstar Salman Khan in one of his films. She is in Mumbai and meeting a couple of filmmakers and also brand endorsers. "She is looking to work with Salman Khan sooner than later to expand her brand equity,” says a source and adds, “She is already working with young Bollywood hero Varun Dhawan in Indian TV series ‘Citadel’ and wants to do few more Bollywood films to reach out to pan-India viewers in a big way.”Already, Salman Khan is working with Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan in his upcoming film ‘The Bull’ and is yet to finalize the casting for his other film ‘Dabbang 4’ and others. "Salman has worked with Pooja Hegde in ‘Kisi Ki Jhan…’ since she was quite happening in Tollywood. He would consider sharing screen space with Samantha for her good looks and immense talent,” he points out.Samantha headlined the second season of the Hindi spy thriller The Family Man, opposite Manoj Bajpayee, thus marking her debut in the digital content medium and making waves in Bollywood. “She played the role of the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. She earned widespread acclaim and bagged an award too,” he informs.After working with Telugu superstars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan in Tollywood, she shared screen space with Tamil superstars like Vijay and Vishal to expand her fan base in the south. She also showcased her acting prowess in author-backed roles in films like ‘OH Baby’ and ‘Yashoda’ and tasted success. “It is time for her to conquer Bollywood with some big-ticket movies and showcase her talent,” he concludes.