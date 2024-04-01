Samantha keeps offers at bay for a reason?

According to a reliable source in the industry, talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been tackling health issues for quite some time. “She is fainting after standing for 10 minutes at times and needs more time to regain her normalcy thereafter,” he says and adds, “She wants to recover completely first and then only, she will be thinking about returning before the arc lights,” he adds.

She has realized that health is more important than career and planning things accordingly to regain her strength and confidence. She has been undergoing treatment and also hitting the gym to regain her power and bone strength. “For a Telugu film, an actress has to work at least for 10 to 12 days at a stretch and she has to wrap up her 50 days work in just a few months, so Samantha has shied away from signing Telugu films, since she is not sure about her health,” he points out.

He further claims that she didn’t want producers to suffer like during the shooting of “Kushi’ and later during promotions, ‘Kushi was a bad experience for her and she personally apologized to producers for few hiccups during the shoot. She doesn’t want to face similar kind of situation and wants to be fully fit before starting her acting career, albeit there are few offers beckoning her,” he concludes.

