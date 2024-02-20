Samantha Breaks Silence on Divorce from Naga Chaitanya





Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has delved into the realm of wellness by launching her health podcast series titled "Take 20," with the debut episode titled "Understanding Autoimmunity."In this inaugural episode, Samantha candidly discusses her personal struggles, including her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and her battle with myositis, an autoimmune condition.Reflecting on her journey, Samantha recalls a pivotal moment during a trip from Mumbai, where she confided in her friend, partner, and manager, Himank, about finally feeling a sense of calm amidst challenging times. However, her revelation was swiftly followed by the onset of her autoimmune condition, leaving her grappling with newfound challenges.Explaining her motivation behind starting the podcast, Samantha emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about autoimmune conditions, stressing the significance of prioritizing one's health and well-being.Last year, Samantha was diagnosed with myositis, a condition that prompted her to take a hiatus from her professional commitments. Describing her ordeal as "harrowing," Samantha's resilience and determination to navigate through her health challenges serve as a source of inspiration for many.Despite her health struggles, Samantha continues to grace the screen with her talent and charisma. Following her appearance in the film "Kushi" alongside Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha is set to make her mark in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, featuring Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj and DK.Through her health podcast and unwavering spirit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu exemplifies courage and vulnerability, inspiring listeners to prioritize their well-being and embrace life's challenges with resilience.