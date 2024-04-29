Samantha boasts of Rs 25 cr plus market?

With her soaring popularity in Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood, glam diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly gained a big market of over Rs 25 crore plus which is on par with a few Telugu heroes. “Samantha has expanded her footprint to Kollywood and Bollywood and also her charm is intact in Tollywood as well. She has attained a huge market of over Rs 25 crores including digital, satellite and theatrical worldwide and it is highest for an actress in Tollywood,” says a distributor, who adds, ‘Realising her expanding fan base, she was prompted her to commence her own production house to dish out films,” he adds.

She also started her production house with her playing the lead role in ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ to give a fillip to her home production. “She recently declined an offer from a Telugu producer who assured her a huge pay and also share in profits. But she preferred to go it alone and begin her new stint as filmmaker after being an actress for over a decade,” he points out.

Samantha is turning out to be a flag-bearer of women-centric films and she is going to showcase her fiery side, going by the first poster. ‘She had performed some action sequences in ‘Yashoda’ and is trying to do a full fledged anger-driven role in ‘Bangaram’,'' he concludes.