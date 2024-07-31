Samantha Advocates for Caution with Alternative Medicine in New Podcast

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is making in Bollywood and Tollywood, in a recent health podcast video with Dr. David Jockers (natural medicine practitioner), spoke about discovering supplements and alternate medicine. She added a disclaimer to her podcast video asking people to consult their physician and care provider before taking them. She further mentioned that the video she posted was for 'informational purposes only'. This comes weeks after her online spat with hepatologist Sr Cyriac Philip Abby aka The Liver Doc over hydrogen peroxide nebulization.Her disclaimer reads, "The information, including but not limited to, audio, text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this episode are for informational purposes only. No material in this episode is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard in this podcast (sic).Earlier, Samantha spoke about how hydrogen peroxide and distilled water nebulization helped cure her cold. Her post led to a war of words with Dr. Cyriac Philips Abby, fondly known as The Liver Doc on X.Samantha has established her banner on the work front and will do a female-centric film 'Bangaram' to showcase her acting repertoire. She is hailed as torch bearer of female-centric movies in Tollywood after hits like 'OH Baby! and 'Yashoda'.