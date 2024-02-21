Salaar pockets coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The much-hyped action adventure ‘Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire’ adds another feather to its cap as it bags the coveted ‘Film of The Year’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, 2024. The Prabhas-Prithvi starrer rocked the box office across India and now it has started to pocket awards too.Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action film set in the fictional city of Khansar captured good visuals and the ruthless fight for supremacy among feudal lords forms the film's crux. The strong friendship between Prabhas and Prithvi Raj from childhood is the ‘emotional anchor’ of the film despite a few loopholes and over-the-top action episodes.Nonetheless, at the DPFI Awards 2024, the film emerged as a champion, leaving an enduring impact on the cinematic landscape. This accolade underscores the film’s influence on critics and viewers, solidifying its position as a well-made commercial entertainer.Earlier, the Prabhas movie dominated the box office, surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and the crew and the actors celebrated the success with a big bash.Now, the expectations for the sequel, ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,’ are soaring high among fans and general audiences alike after the resounding success of the first part,Bangalore-based Hombale Films bankrolled the massive film with Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Reddy, and Shruti Haasan donning key roles in this magnum opus.