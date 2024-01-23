NTR's Devara Shoot Hits a Roadblock, Here's Why

The production of Global Star Jr. NTR's highly anticipated movie, 'Devara,' was progressing smoothly until unforeseen circumstances forced an abrupt halt. The actor, dedicated to his commitments, even altered his plans to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya due to the demanding schedule of the film. However, an unexpected twist disrupted the entire situation.





The filming schedule of 'Devara' encountered a major setback when the film's antagonist, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, found himself hospitalized at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. Multiple reliable sources have confirmed that the ongoing shooting schedule, initially planned to continue for several more weeks, has now been put on hold. The production team is poised to resume filming once Saif fully recovers.





Fans, expressing their concern, are fervently hoping for Saif Ali Khan's speedy recovery so that the film's shooting can resume without further delays. There is a collective prayer among fans that this unexpected health setback will not adversely impact the anticipated release date of 'Devara.' The unforeseen circumstances surrounding Saif Ali Khan's hospitalization have added an element of uncertainty to the film's production timeline, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on the actor's health and the subsequent resumption of the film's shooting schedule.