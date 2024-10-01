Sai Pallavi to Krithi Shetty: South Actresses who are medicos

Although associated with glitz and fame, the Indian film industry has many other noteworthy features. For example, most of your favorite actresses are not only proficient in acting but are also well educated with few even being medical doctors. These are just a few examples of Indian actresses who have studied medicine and acted in the industry as well.Sai PallaviIntegrated systems of medicine can help improve public health. A well-established actress in intangible cultural heritage films, Sai Pallavi is less prominent there. Her medical studies were completed in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia though it is. She might not have been registered as a doctor in India but she still opts for non practicing in medical occupations. In 2020, she appeared for the FMG exam too. With improving older and new fans of Sai pallavi remain primarily centered around her acting achievements, quite rightly remember her medical ones.SreeleelaSreeleela, an upcoming heroine in karnataka cinemas, was motivated to become a doctor by her mother, a gynecologist. She graduated with an MBBS degree in the year 2021. At the moment, she is focused on her acting profession, but her medical training background distinguishes her from others in the industry.Manushi ChhillarIn 2017, Manushi Chhillar gained prominence after clinching the Miss World title, but this is not all that defines her; rather, she is a focused medical student. In order to go into the competition, she put her papers on hold for a while and, after the beauty contest, went directly to pursue her MBBS degree at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Sonipat. That was her first release in bollywood in which she even played akshay kumar’s pair but for now she is still deep into her studies of medicine.Aditi ShankarNot just an actress, Aditi Shankar is also a doctor. The daughter of popular Tamil director Shankar , has appeared in blockbuster films like Viruman and Maaveeran and has been able to balance her medical career too. Aditi studied MBBS at Ramchandra University and has successfully balanced her acting career with medicine.Such actresses remind us that no matter how frivolous, education is key, even in the world of showbiz. Thanks to achieving a balance between films and the medical profession they have shown that it is possible to pursue your dreams without neglecting personal development and education.