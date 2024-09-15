Sai Pallavi pockets Rs 1 cr for dance number?

Going by the trailer, talented actress and dancing sensation Sai Pallavi will be matching dance steps with Jr NTR in ‘Devara’. “She would have pocketed Rs 1 crore plus for four days work including rehearsals and actual shooting for ‘Devara'. Actually, actresses are not paid much for special songs,” says a source. He claims that the actress is a good dancer and proved her dancing skills in varied movies. ‘NTR is a numero uno dancer and matching steps with him would be difficult for others. But Sai Pallavi is an elegant dancer with a lot of grace and style, so it would be a song to watch out for,” he adds.



Sai Pallavi has showcased her dancing prowess in films like Saranga Dariya (Fidaa) Evo Evo Kalale (Love Story) and Pranavalaya (Shyam Singha Roy) and touted to be dancing queen in Tollywood. “Her dance number ‘Rowdy Baby’ with Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Maari 2’ was another memorable work of the actress,” he adds. She also played key roles in films like ‘Virata Parvam’ and ‘Gargi’ and proved her talent in realistic roles. ‘She has a great mix of acting and dancing skills,” he points out.

Right now, Sai Pallavi is on a new high as she is playing Goddess Sita in her maiden Hindi film ‘Ramayana’. “She is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her maiden mythological film and she would definitely have scope to showcase her incredible talent,” he concludes.