Sai Pallavi Deserves Respect, Not Doubts Over Her Casting: Hemanth Madhukar

The debate over Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has resurfaced after veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor questioned whether she was the right choice for the iconic role. Kapoor, while stating that the film could emerge as a technologically grand spectacle comparable to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, expressed reservations over Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, a character revered by millions of Hindus as a mother. He also remarked that he did not know director Nitesh Tiwari personally, but maintained that his primary concern was the film's casting.

Coming out strongly in Sai Pallavi's support, filmmaker Hemanth Madhukar termed the criticism "unfortunate" and said the actress has repeatedly proved her calibre across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. "Questioning Sai Pallavi's immense talent is unfortunate. She is one of the finest performers from the South and deserves every bit of respect for being chosen for such a prestigious Bollywood epic," he said.

Hemanth also dismissed any suggestion that physical appearance should determine the casting of Sita. "If the objection is that only a fair-looking actress should play Sita, that is not correct. Director Nitesh Tiwari is the best person to decide who fits the role, and I believe he has made the right choice. Sai Pallavi will effortlessly pull off the character because it is a performance-oriented role, especially after Sita is taken to Ashoka Vatika. It demands emotional depth, and only a few actresses can do justice to such a character," he added.

Recalling memorable portrayals of Sita in South Indian cinema, Hemanth cited Anjali in Lava Kusa, Jayaprada in Seetha Kalyanam, Nayanthara in Sri Rama Rajyam, and Revathi in the Tamil film Ilangeswaran. "Actresses with immense talent have portrayed Sita with conviction over the years. Talent is irreplaceable, and Sai Pallavi is all set to join that distinguished list. She is going to excel in the role," he asserted.

Earlier this year, Sai Pallavi had also faced criticism after admitting at a promotional event for her upcoming film Ek Din that she was not fluent in Hindi. A section of social media users questioned whether her language skills would affect her portrayal of Sita or if her dialogues would be dubbed. However, Hemanth dismissed such criticism, saying, "She should simply ignore social media chatter. Once Ramayana releases, her performance will speak for itself."