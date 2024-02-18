Sai Dharam Tej film lands in trouble

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej, riding on the massive success of 'Virupaksha,' has announced his next venture titled 'Ganja Shankar,' helmed by director Sampath Nandi. However, the film has recently encountered a major setback.The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau issued a notice to the makers, urging them to alter both the title and storyline of the movie, citing concerns that it glorifies drug consumption and sales. Failure to comply with these changes could result in punitive measures under the NDPS Act.Producer Naga Vamsi, in collaboration with Sai Soujanya, is spearheading this project under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Bheems Ceciroleo has been roped in as the music director for the film. Stay tuned for further updates on this high-profile production.It remains to be seen how filmmakers would react to this notice and make necessary corrections are not.