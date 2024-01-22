Rukmini to debut in Telugu?

It looks like the magnificent success of the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (SSE) series has done the leading lady Rukmini Vasanth a world of good. The Kannada actress has not only been showered with accolades, but is also getting lucrative offers from other industries. The latest we hear is that Rukmini has been cast opposite Ravi Teja in his film under director K.V. Anudeep of Jathi Ratnalu fame.



The director felt a reputed yet new actress in Telugu would bring be an asset, according to sources. This will be Rukmini’s first film outside Kannada.



“Rukmini is a performer!” says a source connected to the film unit. “She studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London. She’s also an accomplished Bharatanatyam and Ballet dancer and director Anudeep felt this would enable her to portray all emotions.”



