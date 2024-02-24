RGV Vyooham To Hit Screens on March 1

Visakhapatnam: The much-hyped political potboiler ‘Vyooham’ will be released in theatres on March 1 and not on February 23 as announced earlier by the makers. “Vyooham will be released on March 1 and ‘Shapadham’ will hit the screens on March 8,” says RGV on his social media handle. “But this time it is deferred not due to TDP Leader Lokesh rather for some technical glitches,” he adds.

He further says, “Wanting to promote the film more and also because we are getting better number of theatres in those dates,” he added.

The movie was scheduled for a November 10 release but was delayed after the censor board refused to certify it, based on a letter sent by Lokesh. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma has also directed the sequel to the film, titled ‘Shapatham’

‘Vyooham’ is a political drama revolving around contemporary politics in Andhra Pradesh. It has garnered the spotlight as TD leaders have claimed that the movie was made to favour Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and defame party chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh