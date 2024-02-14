RGV blows kisses to TDP leader Lokesh

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma blew kisses to TDP leader Nara Lokesh during a press conference about the film ‘Vyooham’. “My big kisses to Lokesh’s for his intelligence in trying to stop our film with his petitions,” says RGV and adds, “Today, me and producer Dasari Kiran Kumar are quite happy thanks to Lokesh since we releasing our film in the right time,” he adds.



The political potboiler promoting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was stuck in censor and legal tangles and got delayed due to the legal process. “It was supposed to be released in December last but due to legal issues it got delayed and now set to hit screens before elections. Perfect timing for release and bound to serve its purpose in the days to come,” he points out.

He claimed that nobody can stop a film from getting released, rather can delay it. “It is just impossible to stop the release of a film and my dear friend Mr Lokesh didn’t even know this basic thing and tried all tricks but failed,” he concludes

The much-hyped potboiler is releasing on February 16 and it remains to be seen whether RGV will live up to raising expectations or will he receive brickbats for his work.