RC 16 Makers Extend Birthday Wishes to Janhvi Kapoor

Ram Charan's much-anticipated film, tentatively titled RC 16 and directed by Buchi Babu, is currently in production. While the team has kept details under wraps, they have started generating buzz on social media with occasional updates.

On the occasion of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, the makers released a special poster featuring the young star. This simple yet elegant birthday tribute has quickly gone viral, giving fans their first glimpse of Janhvi from the sets of RC 16. In the poster, she is seen in a playful and joyous mood, which has become a major talking point among fans.

Janhvi has already completed shooting for the opening schedule of the film. This project is particularly significant for her as it marks her second pan-India venture after Devara. She is reportedly playing the role of a village girl in this raw and rustic drama. With RC 16, Janhvi aims to strengthen her foothold in Indian cinema, making it one of the most crucial films of her career.