Razakar Not to Foment Trouble: Gudur Narayana

Hyderabad: BJP state executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday said that ‘Razakar,’ the movie he is producing, was not meant to spark communal disturbances but to put the facts of history before the people. “Some persons have been trying to mislead the people by stating that the movie has been made to provoke communal riots,” the BJP leader said.

Narayana Reddy said that the movie, scheduled to be released on March 15, documented the period between August 15, 1947, and September 17, 1948 — from India’s independence to Hyderabad State’s merger with the Union of India.

He stated that after independence, the Nizam had refused to join Indian union for about 396 days and wanted to create country of his own. His aide Kasim Rizvi had started a communal movement using Razakars.

Narayana Reddy said that the movie was made on the basis of facts and historical events. The movie has been made with a large budget and high cinematic values, the BJP leader said.