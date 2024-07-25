Ravi Teja to Play Upright Income Tax Officer in 'Mr Bachchan' After Exploring Darker Roles

After essaying roles with grey shades in films like ‘Ravanasura’ and ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao,’ seasoned actor Ravi Teja will be playing a honest Income Tax officer in his upcoming film “Mr Bachchan’. “Ravi Teja is reprising the role of B-town star Ajay Devgn in the movie and he is essaying the role of honest and upright income tax official who takes on mighty rival,” says the source. He claims that Ravi Teja has been mixing up with his roles to avoid being typecast and exploring varied shades.“He played a ruthless robber in Tiger Nageswar Rao and showcased his dark shades which was different from his usual roles,” he adds.Actually, Ravi Teja is known for his comic timing and tasted big success with hits like ‘Venky’, ‘Don Seenu’, "Mirapakay' and ‘Kick’ to gain good following among youth and masses. “His comic punchlines in many films have come in handy for memers and he is all over social media and his jokes avoke laughs among netizens,’ he adds. However, flops like “Kick 2’, “Bengal Tiger’ dented his career a bit but he is holding on and doing more films. “He does more films and gives chances to young directors and that augurs well for the industry,” he points out.Ravi Teja' last release ‘Eagle’ turned out to be damp squib due to outrageous plot of man storing all the guns and weapons in his house after the death of his wife in terrorist attack. “He has to be watchful about such stories,” he concludes.