Ravi Teja shocked to find fans in Assam, Darjeeling

Noted actor Ravi Teja claims that he was a bit shocked to find fans in the states of Assam and Darjeeling while shooting for his film ‘Eagle’. “When I got down at Calcutta airport, a big crowd was joyfully approaching me. I thought it was maybe for someone else, but then I realized it was for me and it was a pleasant surprise,” he said in a video interview. “When we were shooting in Darjeeling, it was another great experience since many locals thronged to my sets and expressed their love for me. I heard that they watch my films on TV many a time and even remember my monikers like “Mass Maharaja’ and I was truly on cloud nine,” he adds.

No doubt, Ravi Teja is banking on ‘Eagle’ to regain his winning habit since his last few films like ‘Ravanasura’ and ‘Tiger Nageshwara Rao’ tanked at the box office. He is banking on dark comedy and action drama to put his career back on track. He is also doing the remake of the Hindi film ‘Raid’ and it is titled “Mr Bachchan’ in Telugu and hoping to spin box office magic again.

With new generation heroes breathing down his neck, the ‘Kick’ star has to dish out more winners since Hindi dubbing rates for his films have dropped drastically and even theatrical figures are not encouraging enough these days.