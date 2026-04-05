Rashmika Mandanna Turns A Fiery Tribal Girl, Trains Hard

After actresses like Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Priyanka Chopra (The Bluff) and Kiara Advani (War 2) made their mark in action-driven roles, Rashmika Mandanna is now set to showcase her fierce side in her upcoming film Mysaa, marking her first full-fledged action outing.

Producer Ajay Sayyapureddy reveals, “It’s a high-octane action film, and Rashmika is undergoing intense training to perfect her performance, although she’s already fit and energetic in real life.” To bring authenticity to the action, the team has roped in renowned German stunt choreographer Andy Long (Andreas Nguyen), known for films like Kung Fu Warrior, Commando, Projekt Adler and the Telugu biggie Kalki 2898 AD.

The makers are aiming to deliver action that is raw, realistic and never seen before. “Andy’s team has clicked with Rashmika, and she has taken on rigorous training, even working with a personal trainer in Italy,” adds the producer.

Mysaa revolves around a tribal girl from the Gond community who fights against all odds for survival and revenge. Alongside the high-octane action, the film will also showcase the unique culture and traditions of the Gonds. “Rashmika is sparing time despite her busy schedule to perfect her punches, kicks and flips,” he says.

Having mostly portrayed softer characters in the past, Rashmika is now undergoing a major transformation into a power-packed action heroine. “She has undergone significant physical and mental changes to fully embrace this role. She will also begin filming another intense action sequence very soon as our director Rawindra Pulle plans things very efficiently,” the producer shares.

Mounted on a budget of over ₹50 crore, Mysaa is being developed as a pan-India entertainer. Confident about her performance, the producer concludes, “Rashmika’s action will be grounded and realistic. She has all the potential to become the next action queen of Indian cinema.”