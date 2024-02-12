Rashmika Mandanna ‘Rainbow’ put on hold?

New-age actress Rashmika Mandanna was quite happy when her maiden female-oriented Tamil film ‘Rainbow’ was launched in April last year with much fanfare. However, Chennai sources claim that the film is stuck in cans after shooting for 15 to 20 days. It is reportedly put on hold by the makers since lady-oriented Tamil films are not fetching good returns in Kollywood these days. “Realising that the time is not conducive for another big-ticket female-oriented film in Tamil, the makers have halted the shootings and looking for an appropriate time to revive the gripping thriller,” he adds.However, Rashmika’s maiden lady-oriented Telugu film ‘The Girlfriend’ is going well and it is one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood. The film is described as female-entric, and the first look has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the intriguing narrative.“In the first look, a poignant voiceover is accompanied by visuals of Rashmika Mandanna submerged in water, evoking a sense of distress and breathlessness. The voiceover, delivered in Telugu, expresses intense possessive love, where the protagonist desires to be with their loved one 24/7, to the extent of not needing friends, family, or anyone else,’ he adds. Setting the tone for the film, hinting at the exploration of the dark and obsessive side of love and relationships.Nonetheless, the reigning actress who is basking in the massive success of ‘Animal’ is also awaiting the release of her much-hyped film ‘Pushpa The Rule’ and is also in talks to romance Prabhas in a big-ticket film to be made by director Sandeep Vanga. "She is also doing a big film with Tamil star Dhanush and it is being directed by Sekhar Kammula," he concludes.