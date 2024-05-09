After Ranbir Kapoor, It's Salman Khan for Rashmika

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been busy with back-to-back films not just in the south but in Bollywood as well. After Animal, which has been a huge success at the box office across the country, the actress has signed a good lineup of films and is super excited about the same. The actress, today, announced her collaboration with Salman Khan for AR Murugadoss directorial which is slated for release on EID 2025.

She took to her social media profile to announce the same and wrote, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025! #RM25."

While she is already shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the actress has been busy with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Kubera with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. She is also said to be part of Vijay Deverakonda's next with Rahul Sankrityan and Mythri Movie Makers. The actress is currently wrapping up The Girlfriend which is directed by Rahul Ravindran and has Deekshith Shetty as the male lead. The film is slated for release later this year.