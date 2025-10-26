Rashmika Mandanna: No Formula for a Perfect Life Partner

Amid ongoing reports about her alleged engagement to Vijay Deverakonda, actress Rashmika Mandanna said there is no defined formula for finding the perfect life partner.

“We need to work hard and figure it out over time,” she remarked at the promotional event for her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. When asked about the kind of boyfriend she prefers, Rashmika laughed and replied, “Everyone knows it,” without directly naming Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking about her role in the film, she explained, “My character reflects many young women who go through love and relationship issues in real life. It’s a love story, but told differently. The story is about the things we share only with our best friends.”

Rashmika believes the film will spark conversations about love and friendship once it releases. Addressing cheering fans at the event, she said, “I love you raa.”

She added that The Girlfriend is a story close to her heart. “I felt this was an important story to be told. I don’t think about box-office numbers; I just want to be part of good, relatable cinema. I want my fans to walk out with a special emotion,” she said.

Rashmika also shared that she’s confident about her choice of projects at this stage of her career. “Everyone has dreams, but you need a team to make them real. I’ve got a great crew for The Girlfriend,” she noted, expressing gratitude to her fans for their love and encouragement.

The actress also expressed deep anguish over the Kurnool bus accident, saying, “I don’t know why, but I get very emotional and feel personally affected by such tragedies. The loss of lives is heartbreaking. I’m extremely sorry for their invaluable loss.”

Producer Allu Aravind praised Rashmika’s performance, stating, “The heroine’s character is extremely intense, and when we thought about who could play it, Rashmika was the only choice. She’s like a daughter to me. I’m sure she’ll win Best Actor awards for this performance.”