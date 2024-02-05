Rashmika Mandanna has to take a pay cut

Glam diva Rashmika Madanna who is reportedly demanding Rs 4 crore for a Telugu film has to take a pay cut since Telugu filmmakers are finding it hard to pay that kind of fancy remuneration. No doubt, the actress is riding high on the massive success of ‘Animal. “She was overjoyed with ‘Animal’ and hiked her remuneration for Telugu films too. But it would be unfair because Telugu films are made with limited budgets and she has to give it a thought, otherwise offers will dwindle for the talented actress,” says a producer and adds, “Bollywood budgets are different and quite high too. So they could afford her, but she has to strike a balance between these two industries and reduce her pay for Telugu movies since her Telugu fan following is on a new high these days,” he points out.Of course, she reportedly pocketed Rs 3 crore for her maiden female-centric film ‘The Girlfriend’ since it was affordable and viable too since she is crowd puller of that film. “The Pushpa actress was busy while she was drawing anywhere around Rs 2 crore to 2.5 crores and worked with stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Devarakonda and she has to work with other big stars too, so revising her pay would fetch her plenty of offers since her popularity and charisma are intact,” he points out.She is looking forward to the much-hyped film ‘Pushpa 2’ and a big film with Tamil star Dhanush and also surpassed her rivals like Tammannaah, Shruti Haasan, and Kajal Agarwal(who are taking Rs 2.25 to Rs 3 cr per film) in remuneration. “Producers of superstar films always prefer a heroine who is affordable because they have to cough up more money to heroes, it is simple arithmetic,” he concludes.