Pushpa 2, Kubera, Chavva: This actress is ruling the roost

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly the most sought-after actress in the country right now. After the massive success of Animal, Rashmika has been showered with scripts from all across. Though it is Pushpa that made her popular across the world, Animal proved her acting mettle.



With projects in Telugu and Hindi, she is busy for the next couple of years. Well here is what we know from her lineup.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is something that we all have been waiting for. She has wrapped up her portions for the film and all we can do right now is just wait for August 15 for the release.

The actress yesterday announced Sikandar starring Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss. The Dear Comrade actress also has Kubera starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. While she is also shooting for Chavva with none other than versatile actor Vicky Kaushal, she is yet to wrap up the shoot for The Girl Friend which is directed by Rahul Ravindran. Rainbow, which was announced a few years ago, is also pending and there is no update on it yet.

For a couple of days, there have been rumours that she will be teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda for the Rahul Sankrityan film.