Rashmika Mandanna eyes Bollywood, to sign 3 Hindi films?

It looks like glam diva Rashmika Mandanna is looking to stay put in Bollywood and reportedly in talks with Hindi filmmakers to expand her brand equity. “She is on the verge of signing three big ticket Hindi films and if she strikes these deals, she would become quite busy in Bollywood,” says a source who adds “She is basking in the glory of ‘Animal’ and trying to cash in on it. Hence, she would be doing more Hindi films to gain some ground in Bollywood in 2024,” he adds.On the other hand, she has reportedly hiked her remuneration and only Bollywood productions could afford it. “Bollywood budgets are different and quite high too. So they could afford her, but she has to strike a balance between these two industries and reduce her pay for Telugu movies since her Telugu fan following is on a new high these days,” he points out.Meanwhile, she is looking forward to her maiden female-centric Telugu film ‘The Girlfriend’ and planning to turn a crowd puller. “It is her maiden author backed role and she is giving her best to prove her acting brilliance,” he adds.She is also pinning hopes on her much-hyped film ‘Pushpa 2’ and a big film ‘Kubera’ with Tamil star Dhanush. “She will mostly do star-studded movies in Telugu otherwise she will be happy to shuttle studios in Mumbai in the days to come,” he concludes.