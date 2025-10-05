Rashmika is a Blast to Work With, Says Rahul Ravindran

New-age actress Rashmika Mandanna is charting a fresh path with her upcoming film The Girlfriend, marking her first female-centric movie in Telugu, slated for release on November 7.

“It's time we moved beyond clichéd labels like ‘male-’ or ‘female-centric’ films,” says director Rahul Ravindran. “When I sent the story to Rashmika, she didn’t approach it as a woman-centric project or with any cautious mindset. She simply connected with the realistic characters and honest emotions. She was happy to collaborate with Dheekshith Shetty, a young actor, even after sharing screens with superstars.”

Rahul praises Rashmika as a powerhouse of talent. “She’s an absolute blast to work with—friendly, jovial, and constantly brimming with fresh energy. Every day on set, she’s eager to experiment, which in turn inspires directors to explore new ideas,” he adds.

The film, which has been in the making for some time, resumed production after Rashmika delivered blockbusters like Animal and Pushpa: The Rise. Yet, Rahul says, her professionalism remained unchanged. “There was zero change in her work ethic despite the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. She remained grounded and gave her best to the role of a girl-next-door with a strong mind of her own. She plays a lover girl navigating the nuances of an intimate, emotionally rich relationship.”

On the film’s broader appeal, Rahul clarifies, “I don’t subscribe to this ‘pan-India’ term. Every film has its own strengths and limitations. The Girlfriend is an honest film that delves into the complexities of modern love with emotional depth. While Rashmika has conquered Bollywood with Chhavva and has more Hindi projects like World of Thama lined up, we’ve made this film with sincerity rather than market calculations.”

As for a Hindi release, the filmmaker says the decision rests with Geetha Arts, one of India’s top production houses. “They have vast experience in taking Telugu cinema nationwide and beyond. My focus was to deliver a heart-touching love story with a dash of freshness,” he concludes.

When asked about Rashmika’s reported engagement to Vijay Deverakonda, Rahul politely declined to comment, saying, “It’s their personal life, and I’d rather not speak about it.”