Rashmika, Anupama join crowd pullers bandwagon

With pretty actress Anupama Parameswaran, who is riding high on the success of ‘Tillu Square’, is doing her maiden female centric film ‘Paradha’ to become a crowd puller of sorts. New sensation Rashmika Mandana is also doing her maiden female-centric film ‘The Girlfriend’ to give a boost to lady-oriented films inTollywood and carry a film on her shoulders. Just recently, Anjali played a protagonist in her latest release 'Geetanjali Malli Vachinci'. Interestingly, even top-rung heroines like Tammannah (Odela 2) and Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)are banking on author-backed roles to woo audiences to theatres. “Every actress likes to carry a film on her shoulders and when they get an opportunity, they are game for it,” says director Hemanth Madhukar, who made the woman-centric film 'Nishabdam' with Anushka Shetty in the lead. "Even Samantha and Keerthy Suresh tasted success as crowd pullers with 'Yashoda' and "Mahanati' respectively," he adds

After working with superstars, even Tamannaah and Kajal are moving towards lady-oriented films to draw crowds at theatres on the strength of their names. "Kajal and Tammanah are also joining the bandwagon to draw audiences to theatres with their solo-heroine act. Probably they want to do women-centric films amidst their routine roles in star-studded movies," says producer Lagadapati Sridhar, who claims that glam divas would be part of big ticket entertainers. “They could be mixing up varied roles since female-centric scripts beckon them once in a while ,” he points out.

Actually, Anushka Shetty who was hailed a torch-bearer of lady-oriented films with blockbusters like ‘Arundhati’ and ‘Bhagmathee’ and Anushka has gained hero status with numerous hits. Sharing the director's perspective about casting heroines in lead, Hemanth adds, "If we cast a heroine as the protagonist, we can bring out varied emotions through their performances, unlike a hero-centric movie, where directors are restricted to just depict action and romance. Of course, there are many heroines who want to jump into the lady-centric bandwagon, but only a handful are able to make a mark," he says and adds, "I am readying an exciting script for an actress and will soon announce a women-oriented movie because it is challenging for every director to attempt this genre once in a while,” he concludes.