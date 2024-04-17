Rana's film Rakshasa Raju set in British era?

If sources are to be believed, the much-hyped action film ‘Rakshasa Raju’ is reportedly set in the British era during the 1930s. “It will showcase varied cultures from Portuguese to French during British times and mostly a fictional design,’ says a source. After delivering blockbuster ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’, hotshot star Rana Daggubati and director Teja are teaming up again for a swashbuckling period drama which would showcase Rana in a new avatar.

“It is set in a region somewhere between Andhra-Madras borders. It would be a larger-than-life period adventure with loads of action and romance,” says a source, who claims that the film will take off in June. “Rana-Teja combination is bound to create ripples in the industry since their films are quite unpredictable and fascinating," he adds.



Actually, director Teja who made the political thriller ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ showcased Rana in varied shades as he grows up from a small-time financier into a strong political leader who even challenges a Chief Minister in the film. "The meteoric rise loaded with powerful punchlines made it a big winner since it has Rana make scathing remarks against the present political system and it was the biggest grosser in the careers of both actor and director,” the source adds.

With most Telugu films being made pan-India, Rana would also be hoping to reach out to North Indian viewers along with south Indian audiences to expand his fan base. “It has a universal theme and it could connect with a varied section of audience in different states,” he concludes.