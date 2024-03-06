Rana Daggubati's fascination for ‘dark’ roles?

After impressing as a dreaded baddy (Bhalaladeva) in ‘Baahubali’, talented actor Rana Daggubati seems to be fascinated with roles with varied shades. “Baahubali showed him in a new light and he has gained interest to do roles with varied shades,” says a producer and adds, “His negative role opposite superstar Rajnikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’ would give him more mileage and reach among Indian viewers,” he adds.He recalls Rana’s massive success with ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ wherein he showcased grey shades in abundance and won loads of appreciation. “It was one of the biggest in his career and his care, a damn attitude and fearless politician role expanded his fan base,” he points out.The scion of the Daggubati family has reportedly allotted 28 days for this action adventure. "Rana has allocated 28 days for Rajnikanth's film since he was impressed with the well-etched role. He has begun shooting for the film and is quite elated about working with legendary Amitabh Bachchan and talented actors like Fahad Faasil," says a source from Chennai.The realistic action film is being directed by Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame, who is dishing out another gripping saga. "'Rana is happy to work with Gnanavel and dream to work with Rajnikanth has also come true,” headds.Rana is also planning to portray the demon Hiranyakasipudu in his other mythological film, "Hiranyakashyap," to prove his crowd-pulling prowess and acting repertoire.