Rana Daggubati to turn ‘ghost’ in his next?

After popular actors like Akshay Kumar, Raghava Lawerence, and Siddharth, it is learned that new-age actor Rana Daggubati is set to turn a ghost in his upcoming film with ‘Baahubali’ producers. “It would be another challenging role for Rana, known for doing different roles. He would be seen as a ghost for few moments in the supernatural thriller to scare the shit out of the audience,” says a source and adds, “He shares a good rapport with Arka Media Works and wants to do a path-breaking movie with them after impressing as mighty Bhallaladeva in ‘Baahubaali’ series,” he adds. KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty has already been roped in to play a key role in this spooky thriller.





Probably, the makers intend to cash in on the latest trend in Tollywood which has witnessed big hits like ‘Virupaksha’ and ‘Maa Oori Polimera 2’ which revolved around black magic and evil spirits. “This new-age horror flick was supposed to start much earlier but as they were waiting for a big star and actress, it was delayed a bit. However, it will go on floors this August with Rana coming on board,” he informs. Arka Media have delivered movies in varied genres including ‘Vedam’, ‘Maryada Ramana’, ‘Anagana Oka Dheerudu’ and Panjaa before ‘Baahubali’ catapulted them onto the world stage and popularized the banner all over. “Baahubali was a game changer for the banner and their association with ace director S S Rajamouli has strengthened over the years,” he adds.







