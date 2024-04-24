Rana Daggubati shuns supernatural thriller?

If sources are to be believed, hotshot Rana Daggubati has reportedly declined to headline a supernatural thriller being bankrolled by producers of ‘Baahubali’. “He didn’t want to do a supernatural thriller at this point and politely declined the offer,’ says a source. Earlier, Rana Daggubati was holding talks with renowned Arka Media Works to dish out a big-budget spooky thriller with a modern tweak.

Probably, the producers wanted to cash in on the latest trend in Tollywood which has witnessed big hits like ‘Virupaksha’ and ‘Maa Polimera 2’ which revolved around black magic and evil spirits. “This new-age horror flick was supposed to start much earlier but as they were waiting for a big star and actress, it was delayed a bit. However, they have to find another star to commence shooting,” he informs.



Arka Media have delivered movies in varied genres including ‘Vedam’, ‘Maryada Ramana’, ‘Anagana Oka Dheerudu’ and Panjaa before ‘Baahubali’ catapulted them onto the world stage and popularized the banner all over. “Baahubali was a game changer for the banner and also their association with ace director S S Rajamouli has strengthened over the years,” he adds.