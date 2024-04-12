Rana Daggubati plays a tech-savvy villain?

If Chennai sources are to be believed, Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati is reportedly playing a baddie in his upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’ opposite Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. “He essays the role of a tech-savvy baddy who is adept in bugging laptops which later gets exposed,” says a source, who adds, “Rana has worked on his look and operates from a swanky corporate office. His looks stylish and dignified yet showcases dark shades,” he adds.

The film directed by T J Gnanavel exposes the black sheep in the online education industry and it would be a hard hitting story. ““His negative role opposite superstar Rajnikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’ would give him more mileage and reach among Indian viewers,” he adds.

He recalls Rana’s massive success with ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ wherein he showcased grey shades in abundance and won loads of appreciation. “It was one of the biggest in his career and his care-a- damn attitude as a fearless politician expanded his fan base,” he points out.

The scion of the Daggubati family has reportedly allotted 20 days for this action adventure. "Rana has finished 10 days work and would allot another 10 days for Rajnikanth's film since he was impressed with the well-etched role. He is quite elated to work with legendary Amitabh Bachchan and talented actors like Fahad Faasil," he concludes.

