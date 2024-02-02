Ram Pothineni's Remuneration for Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart

Even though his earlier films like ‘The Warrior’ and ‘Skanda’ failed to set the box office on fire, hotshot star Ram Pothineni reportedly charges a fancy remuneration for his upcoming film ‘Double iSmart’. “He is drawing Rs 25 crores since it’s a sequel to his earlier blockbuster ‘iSmart Shankar’ and hopeful of recreating the magic with director Puri Jagannathan,” says a source and adds, “Hits and flops are part of an actor’s career and the actor has to move on riding on his talent and popularity while remuneration goes along with it,” he adds.

With director Puri Jagannath producing the big-ticket sequel, he is determined to deliver a massive winner and live up to the rising expectations. “Sequels carry the baggage of previous success and Puri is aware of soaring expectations. Apart from hefty paychecks to actors, he is also spending on bomb on the making values to dish out a lavish and gripping action saga,” he adds.

Ram Pothineni, who scored hits with lover boy roles like ‘Ready and ‘Nenu Sailaja’ and also scored well with breezy action films like ‘Kandireega’ and ‘Pandaga Chesko’, joined hands with Puri Jagannath to deliver an action film ‘iSmart Shankar’ and impressed with his stylized mannerisms and unique Telangana dialect. “He will be more fierce in the sequel and would carry an attitude and swag to enthrall his fans once again,” he concludes.