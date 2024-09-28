Ram Charan's Ra Macha Macha song promo in Game Changer starts spirit of celebration

Global Star Ram Charan's highly anticipated political drama, Game Changer, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam, is creating a stir. The film's makers have recently launched its promotional campaign, much to the excitement of fans and movie enthusiasts.

Today, the makers unveiled the promo for the second single, titled "Ra Macha Macha" (Telugu and Tamil) and "Dam Tu Dikhaja" (Hindi). The song's Tamil version lyrics are penned by Vivek and the Hindi version lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Nakash Aziz sang the song in all the three languages.

Renowned lyricist Ananth Sriram penned the Telugu version song, while the talented Thaman composed the melody. The energetic Nakash Aziz lent his powerful vocals to the track, elevating its tempo and creating a dynamic listening experience.

The song promo showcased Ram Charan's electrifying dance moves, leaving fans eager to hear the full version. His energy and charisma were on full display, captivating viewers and setting the stage for a visually stunning musical treat. Ram Charan stunned all with his unique dance moves and the energetic voice of Nakash Aziz and thumping drum beats of Thaman drives listeners crazy. The song has been shot in a lavish manner in the backdrop of extravagantly erected sets.

The complete song will be available on September 30. Recognizing Ram Charan's exceptional dance skills, renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya incorporated a diverse array of dance styles from across India, including classical, folk, and contemporary forms. To create a truly immersive experience, Acharya brought together over 1,000 folk dancers from different regions, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India. The song serves as a vibrant tribute to the nation's diverse dance traditions.

Set for release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Game Changer is poised to become a nationwide sensation, captivating Ram Charan's massive fan base across India. With its powerful narrative, stellar performances, and visually stunning sequences, the film is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

The film promises to be a thrilling mass entertainer, featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, delivering a dynamic and captivating performance. Joining him are the talented Kiara Advani and Anjali, who bring their own unique charm and depth to their characters. The stellar cast also includes Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah Srikanth, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra, each contributing their expertise to create a memorable ensemble. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is being meticulously crafted as a prestigious project, with high production values and a commitment to excellence.