Ram Charan's photo moment with Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi



In a momentous occasion at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award by President Draupadi Murmu. The grand ceremony, attended by dignitaries and luminaries from various fields, marked a significant milestone in the legendary actor's illustrious career, eliciting an outpouring of heartfelt wishes and congratulations from the film fraternity and fans alike.



Megapower Star Ram Charan, visibly elated by his father's monumental achievement, graced the award ceremony alongside his wife, Upasana, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the event. Following the ceremony, the father-son duo shared a heartwarming moment as they posed with the award, capturing the essence of pride and admiration for Chiranjeevi's unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema.



The photograph, shared online by Ram Charan, quickly became a sensation among Mega fans, garnering thousands of likes and affirming the enduring bond between the iconic actor and his ardent admirers.



While Ram Charan gears up for his next release, "Game Changer," under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, Chiranjeevi prepares to enthrall audiences with his upcoming on-screen venture, "Vishwambhara," a fantasy action drama helmed by director Vassishta.