Ram Charan Swanky Car Collection

Renowned for his stellar performances on screen and his taste in luxury cars Ram Charan, the superstar from Tollywood recently added another car - a black Rolls Royce Spectre costing him INR 75 million. This is significant because it marks the first ever Rolls Royce Spectre in Hyderabad since its launch in India this January.

Ram Charan and Upasana were seen at Begumpet airport arriving in their brand-new stunning vehicle. They were heading there for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding which will take place on July 12th, 2019 at Mumbai. The actor’s sleek Rolls Royce Specter received massive attention since then exposing his affinity for expensive vehicles.

Ram Charan has a car collection that points out him as a car buff, where he has various luxurious and high-performance cars that reflect his larger than real life screen personality. Below is a list of some of his most expensive cars according to different online sources:

Ram Charan’s Car Collection:

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 - Rs 4 crore

Aston Martin Vantage V8 – Rs 3.2 crore

Ferrari Portofino – Rs 3.50 crore

Range Rover Autobiography – Rs 2.75 crore

BMW 7 Series – Rs 1.75 crore

Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe -Rs 1 crore





On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next major release, Game Changer, where he will star opposite Kiara Advani. This film is highly anticipated and is expected to further cement his standing as one of Tollywood's leading actors.