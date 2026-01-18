Ram Charan Undergoes Massive Physical Transformation for Peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, widely admired for his dedication and discipline, is currently undergoing a massive physical transformation for his upcoming pan-India film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama demands the actor to appear stronger than ever before.

In recently shared photos from his gym sessions, Ram Charan looks nothing short of a beast, flaunting a rugged and intensely muscular physique. For this role, the actor is not merely aiming for six-pack abs; instead, he is focused on building heavy muscle mass. His training regime includes lifting extremely heavy weights to develop thick, well-defined muscles across his chest, shoulders, and arms. He is reportedly working closely with top fitness experts to achieve the desired physique for the character.

Completing the striking transformation is his thick beard and long hair, which lend him a raw, earthy, and fierce appearance. The drastic makeover once again reflects how deeply Ram Charan immerses himself in every role he takes up. With Peddi, the actor is clearly leaving no stone unturned to make the film a visual spectacle.